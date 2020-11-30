Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 241,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,136,000 after acquiring an additional 359,948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,561. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

