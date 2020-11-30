Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VUG traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $242.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.93. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $247.78.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

