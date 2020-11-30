Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 77,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 277.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 145,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,834 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,582,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

