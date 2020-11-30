Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $88.44. 81,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,513. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.