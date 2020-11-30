Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.29. The company had a trading volume of 83,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

