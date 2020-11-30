Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.67. 52,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,966. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.