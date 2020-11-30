Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $25,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 225,913.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 896,878 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 1,009,804 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

