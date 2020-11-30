Cetera Advisors LLC Has $115.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $115,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.61. The stock had a trading volume of 126,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $365.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.