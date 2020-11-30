Cetera Advisors LLC Has $16.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 192.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

