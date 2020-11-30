Cetera Advisors LLC Has $31.45 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $31,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.89. 1,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,257. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $74.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50.

