Cetera Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,719 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after buying an additional 6,162,161 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,956 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,960,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TLT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.28. The company had a trading volume of 543,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

