Cetera Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $253,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 6.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.60. The stock had a trading volume of 164,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.