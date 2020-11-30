Cetera Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $9.34 on Monday, reaching $365.00. 20,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,588. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

