Cetera Advisors LLC Has $8.09 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after buying an additional 153,325 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.46. 33,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,110. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

