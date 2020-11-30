Cetera Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 314,925 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. 302,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,442,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.