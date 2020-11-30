Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,646 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.78. 10,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.