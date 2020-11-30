Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,537 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 136.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,776,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $279,000.

EFAV traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,730 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86.

