Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

IWO stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.16. 14,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $264.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

