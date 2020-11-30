Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,674 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 198,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,018. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

