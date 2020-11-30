Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,164 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,202. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $88.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.