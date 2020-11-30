Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

