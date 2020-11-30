Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $11.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.30. The stock had a trading volume of 664,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.06 and its 200-day moving average is $258.06. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $751.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

