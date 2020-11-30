Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 7,102 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $238,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

V stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.30. The company had a trading volume of 214,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.04. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

