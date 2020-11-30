Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PEP traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

