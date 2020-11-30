Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,925,000 after buying an additional 312,559 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,791,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $214.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,286. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $225.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day moving average of $201.44.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

