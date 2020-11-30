Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJK. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.37. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

