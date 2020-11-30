Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.66. 40,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day moving average is $195.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

