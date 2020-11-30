Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 14,387 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 79,563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 103,049 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 404,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 211,769 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,833.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $55.58.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.