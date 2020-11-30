Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 16,994 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,994 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,897,000 after acquiring an additional 984,374 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after buying an additional 216,663 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,618,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after buying an additional 401,899 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,298,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $71.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

