Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 9,558 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $166.83. The company had a trading volume of 568,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,650,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.