Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. 103,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,026. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $58.71.

