Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 18,300 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.39. 27,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,752. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94.

