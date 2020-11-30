Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,948 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

