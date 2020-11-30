Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 20,475 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 82,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.