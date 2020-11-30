Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,710 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.59% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKD. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA:JKD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.53. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,705. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $211.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average is $188.16.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

