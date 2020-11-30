Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 8,695 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

VOT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $202.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

