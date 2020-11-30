Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $66.82. 1,255,489 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

