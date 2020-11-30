Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,312. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

