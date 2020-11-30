Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after acquiring an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after acquiring an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,771,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after acquiring an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after buying an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV remained flat at $$93.55 during midday trading on Monday. 8,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,105. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

