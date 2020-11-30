Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,812,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,425,000 after buying an additional 11,837,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,746.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,227,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,574,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,750 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. 403,237 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

