Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 167,148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $107.65. 25,703 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

