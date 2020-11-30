Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $35.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,751.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,657.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,525.91. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

