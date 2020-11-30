Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,088 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.53. 217,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.