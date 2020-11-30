Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,942 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 140166 boosted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.59. 359,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,285,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average is $169.63. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $367.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

