Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 5,692 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.2% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 143,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

