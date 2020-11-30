Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 108,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,624. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

