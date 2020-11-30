Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,280,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.38. 3,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,180. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $126.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.