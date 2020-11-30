Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,943,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

