Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.69. 2,801,512 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

