Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.93. 5,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

